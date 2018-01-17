2018 Honda CR-V: All You Need To Know

Honda’s CR-V badge is all set to make a comeback sometime in the middle of this year

The Honda CR-V has been out of action for quite a long time now, so when the news of its reentry surfaced last year, we were naturally a bit excited. While it was a brilliant product, its steep pricing and lack of a diesel motor meant only a limited number of buyers looked at it as their prospective SUV. But Honda seems intent on smoothening all those rough edges and fulfilling the expectations Indians usually have from an SUV when it re-introduces the CR-V in India. So, will second time be the charm for Honda’s globally successful SUV? Only time will tell that but until it surfaces in India, here’s all the details we have about the upcoming new Honda SUV.

Honda will be selling the CR-V through the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route and will be offering a petrol as well as a diesel engine option. With the increased seating space and the AWD option, the Honda CR-V will be competing against the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Ford Endeavour and the Isuzu MU-X. So expect a starting price of Rs 26 lakh going on till Rs 32 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

2018 Honda CR-V: Exteriors

The 2018 CR-V possess a sharp and angular design scheme that’s radically different from most of its competitors. The front end gets a thick chrome bar for the grille, flanked by LED headlights and complemented by the LED fog lamps that sit flush within the bumpers. The longer wheelbase is clearly visible from the side due to the extended rear overhangs. It gets 18 inch alloy wheels finished in chrome and black. The rear end gets L-shaped crystal LED tail lamps which extends into the C-pillar as well. Other bits at the tail end include a chrome strip, lip spoiler and a faux skid plate at the base.









Dimensions





2018 Honda CR-V









Length





4,571 mm









Width





1667 mm









Height





1885 mm









Wheelbase





2662 mm









2018 Honda CR-V: Interiors

The CR-V will have 3-row seating for the first time ever. The dashboard layout on the 2018 iteration is pretty similar to that of the US-spec model. It gets a TFT LCD instrument cluster and a centrally mounted 7-inch touchscreen display with a navigation system developed with Garmin, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity with voice command on offer. The front seats offer 4-way power adjusting option, dual-zone climate control, one-touch power moonroof and a lot more that we will reveal to you in detail once it officially launches in India.

2018 Honda CR-V: Engine Options

Coming to the change of heart, the upgraded CR-V will be powered by an ‘Earth Dreams’ 1.6 litre, 4-cylinder twin-turbocharged diesel (160PS/350Nm) that Honda is already exporting from its Tapukara facility. Its local assembly will surely help keep the prices in check. The petrol iteration - the 2.4 litre, 4-cylinder engine - is being carried forward as is and continues to churn out 188PS of power and 226Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed ZF automatic. Front-Wheel-Drive (FWD) will be available as standard whereas all-wheel-drive (AWD) will be optional.

Honda Cars India Limited had announced last year that it will be launching six new cars in the next three years. One of those is the 2018 CR-V, which it will be showcasing at the upcoming Auto Expo 2018.

