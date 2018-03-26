2018 Honda CB Hornet 160R Launched At Rs 84,675







After showcasing the updated CB Hornet 160R at the Auto Expo 2018, Honda has officially launched the 160cc premium commuter motorcycle in India in four variants - Standard, CBS, ABS and ABS Deluxe - with a starting price of Rs 84,675. The CBS variant is priced at 89,175; the ABS variant at Rs 90,175 while the top-end ABS Deluxe gets a price tag of Rs 92,675 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).



Apart from boasting a single-channel ABS, the new CB Hornet 160R comes with an all-LED headlamp unit and standard features like an all-digital instrument cluster and hazard lamps. The graphics on the new Hornet have been updated in addition to the inclusion of a new colour - Dazzle Yellow Metallic. The existing colours - red, blue, orange and green - have been retained for the 2018 model.



There’s no change in the powertrain and the CB Hornet 160R continues to draw power from a single-cylinder 162.71cc HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine that churns out a max power of 15.9PS at 8500rpm and a peak torque of 14.78Nm at 6500rpm.



The updated Hornet continues to employ a telescopic front fork and monoshock rear suspension system. For braking, the Hornet gets 276mm and 220mm petal discs at the front and rear, respectively.



The Honda CB Hornet 160R rivals the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, Yamaha FZ-S and the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. Apart from the Honda, none of the other bikes offer ABS not even as an option. So if you are the lookout for a sporty, safe and reliable commuter motorcycle, the 2018 CB Hornet 160R might just be the one you need.