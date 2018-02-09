2018 Honda Amaze Picture Gallery

Honda unveiled the second-gen Amaze at the Auto Expo 2018. The Amaze is a sub-4 metre sedan that was first launched in 2013. The carmaker has confirmed that it will launch the new sedan in the coming months.

The second-gen Amaze features a much sharper design than the car it replaces. At the front, it sports a flat chrome grille that is reminiscent of the one seen on the Accord. It is flanked by wraparound headlamps that now feature LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The rear of the car features a sharper boot that looks better integrated than the older car. The new Amaze rides on 15-inch alloy wheels instead of the 14-inch units of the first-gen sedan.

Under the bonnet, the new Amaze retains the 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine that generate 88PS/109Nm and 100PS/200Nm, respectively. The fuel economy figures remain unchanged at 17.8kmpl for petrol and 25.8kmpl for diesel.

