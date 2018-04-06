2018 Honda Amaze Bookings Underway; Launch In May 2018

Deliveries are likely to begin by the end of May 2018

Planning to buy the new Honda Amaze? We have some good news for you. Honda dealers across the country have started accepting bookings of the sub-4m sedan for a refundable amount of Rs 21,000.

Honda debuted the second-gen Amaze at the Auto Expo 2018. Honda has reworked the first-gen Amaze’s platform for the second generation of the car. The new Amaze looks significantly different from the outgoing model and draws inspiration from the 2018 Accord. Related: First Look: New Honda Amaze

On the engine front, the 2018 Amaze remains unchanged from the outgoing model and will retain the same set of 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Honda has confirmed that it will now offer the diesel engine with a CVT (automatic) as well, a first for the carmaker. The first-gen Amaze’s diesel engine was available with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

While the entire feature list is not out yet, Honda has revealed that the new Amaze will get paddle shifters with CVT transmission (petrol only), 7-inch Digipad 2.0 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED positioning lamp, fog lamps, rear parking camera with sensors, push-button start and cruise control. For safety, it will get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and BA and ISOFIX anchors as standard across the range, unlike its predecessor, which used to get all these features only from the SX variant onwards.

When launched in May 2018, the second-gen Amaze is likely to be priced at a slight premium over the outgoing model (due to the features it packs), which is priced between Rs 5.58 lakh and Rs 8.5 lakh. However, it will still pose a serious threat to its arch rival, the Maruti Dzire, which gets a price tag ranging between Rs 5.56 lakh and Rs 9.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Other competitors of the Amaze include the Volkswagen Ameo, Hyundai Xcent, Tata Tigor and the upcoming Aspire facelift. Related: Ford Aspire Production Ends, Facelift To Launch Soon

