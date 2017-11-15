2018 Duster Fully Revealed

Like its completely redesigned exterior, the 2018 Duster features a brand new cabin along with an extended equipment list!

Renault’s Romanian subsidiary, Dacia, has taken the wraps off the 2018 Duster at the ongoing 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. While the new Duster’s exterior was revealed a few days ago, its interior and new features have now finally been unveiled at the motor show itself.

The updated SUV is an evolution in terms of design, but still is quintessentially Duster. The essence of the previous Duster – a broad and bold front fascia, voluminous haunches at the sides and a raised-up stance – is very much intact in the new model. Check out our detailed article on the same: Renault Duster: Old Vs New

Coming to its interior, Renault/Dacia has completely revamped the dashboard of the new Duster. The dash of the outgoing model looked dated since day one and wasn’t up to the mark ergonomically. The automaker has tried to uplift the ambience this time around with improved material and overall layout.

The dashboard has an ‘S’ shaped layout, where the central console is slightly tilted towards the driver as seen on newer cars nowadays. There is also a new steering wheel and it still is a chunky looking unit like the previous model. The instrument cluster is new as well, but is simple and features a clean layout as before.

Compared to the older model, the infotainment system now sits relatively higher. The central console that has been slightly tilted should make it relatively easier for the driver to use. It is a pity to see Renault/Dacia continue with the same MediaNav 2 infotainment system, which doesn’t support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. But rumor has it that the company might come up with a new unit, which will be introduced with the new Duster next year.

The climate control unit is now digital and looks trendy with the display embedded in the rotary dials. It now has three circular AC vents at the centre. The aircraft inspired buttons above the climate control unit look slick!

The relatively flat top surface of the dashboard appears to give a good view of the road ahead in the new Duster. Renault says that the seats are completely redesigned for improved overall comfort.

Renault/Dacia has not revealed much about the Duster, including its powertrain options. However, what they have revealed are some of the cool new tech. The new tech on the new Duster includes a multi-view camera, blind spot warning, curtain airbags, automatic climate control, a keyless entry and automatic headlights. The new car will also come with an improved all-wheel-drive powertrain.

We will bring you more details on the new Duster as and when they are revealed in the coming months.

Check out: Renault Captur Vs Duster

Read More on : Duster on road price