2018 Duster Fully Revealed

By: || Updated: 13 Sep 2017 02:30 PM
Like its completely redesigned exterior, the second-generation Duster features a brand new cabin along with an extended equipment list! 



2018 Renault Duster



Renault’s Romanian subsidiary, Dacia, has taken the wraps off the 2018 second-generation Duster at the ongoing 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. While the new Duster’s exterior was revealed a few days ago, its interior and new features have now finally been unveiled at the motor show itself. 



Renault Duster: Old vs New



The second-gen SUV is an evolution in terms of design, but still is quintessentially Duster. The essence of the previous Duster – a broad and bold front fascia, voluminous haunches at the sides and a raised-up stance – is very much intact in the new model. Check out our detailed article on the same: Renault Duster: Old Vs New



2018 Renault Duster



Coming to its interior, Renault/Dacia has completely revamped the dashboard of the new Duster. The dash of the outgoing model looked dated since day one and wasn’t up to the mark ergonomically. The automaker has tried to uplift the ambience this time around with improved material and overall layout. 



2018 Renault Duster Interior



The dashboard has an ‘S’ shaped layout, where the central console is slightly tilted towards the driver as seen on newer cars nowadays. There is also a new steering wheel and it still is a chunky looking unit like the previous model. The instrument cluster is new as well, but is simple and features a clean layout as before. 



2018 Renault Duster Interior



Compared to the older model, the infotainment system now sits relatively higher. The central console that has been slightly tilted should make it relatively easier for the driver to use. The climate control unit is now digital and looks trendy with the display embedded in the rotary dials. It now has three circular AC vents at the centre. The aircraft inspired buttons above the climate control unit look slick! 



2018 Renault Duster Interior



The relatively flat top surface of the dashboard appears to give a good view of the road ahead in the new Duster. Renault says that the seats are completely redesigned for improved overall comfort.  



2018 Renault Duster Interior



Renault/Dacia has not revealed much about the Duster, including its powertrain options. However, what they have revealed are some of the cool new tech. The new tech on the new Duster includes a multi-view camera, blind spot warning, curtain airbags, automatic climate control, a keyless entry and automatic headlights. 



2018 Renault Duster Interior



We will bring you more details on the new Duster as and when they are revealed in the coming months. 



2018 Renault Duster Interior



