2018 Discovery Sport Launched With Advanced Connectivity Options

New features include a Wi-Fi hotspot and Pro Services!

British luxury marque, Land Rover, has launched the 2018 version of the Discovery Sport with advanced technology features. Apart from the InControl Apps feature, the company’s most affordable offering in the country gets a Wi-Fi hotspot and Pro Services. The powertrain options and other details continue to remain the same in the new model.

How It Works?

The 2018 Discovery Sport lets you create a Wi-Fi hotspot by using the owner’s SIM (Subscriber Identity Module) card which can access the 4G hotspot in the car. This 4G hub can connect up to eight devices letting passengers stay connected, work or entertained during long journeys.

Pro Services

To keep the passenger further connected and enhance the infotainment system’s capabilities, Land Rover has added Pro Services in the Discovery Sport. In addition to voice recognition, 3D maps, Touch Pro and other driver assisting services, the InControl Apps now feature Pro Services which include





The Route Planner App – This allows users to sync routes with the car’s navigation system from their Android or iOS devices.







Commute Mode – This is a more advanced version of the Route Planner as you don’t even have to sync your route in this mode. The system learns from regular to-and-fro patterns you follow. In case of delays, it suggests alternate routes as well.







Sharing ETA (Expected Time of Arrival) – By using this feature, one can send an SMS about his ETA to select contacts.





Currently, the carmaker has just 26 dealerships. However, they are strategically spread across the length and breadth of the country to cover key cities.

The Land Rover Discovery Sport locks horns with the Volvo XC60, the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5 and the BMW X3.

