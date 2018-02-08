2018 BMW X6 35i M Sport Launched At Auto Expo 2018

The sports activity coupe features subtle cosmetic changes too

BMW India is showcasing a wide variety of cars at the Auto Expo 2018. Amidst all the fanfare, the company has also launched the 2018 iteration of its X6 SUV. The price has been pegged at Rs 94.15 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The updated X6 35i M gets the imposing dual kidney grille with chrome linings complemented by large LED headlamps and bumper-mounted LED fog lamps. The side profile reveals the hybrid design language of a coupe coupled with an SUV - coupe-like silhouette with arch-cladding, vents on the front quarter panel, metallic side scuff plates and double-spoke 20-inch M" alloy wheels wrapped in run-flat tyres. Trapezoidal tailpipes at the rear are neatly tucked on either sides and are now standard on the X6.

Interiors are similar to the outgoing model with 14-way powered driver and passenger seats draped in Dakota leather and Nappa leather being offered as an optional extra. BMW provides a 10.25-inch MID for instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system with iDrive connectivity. Rear seats come with two 9.2-inch entertainment screens controllable via remote with sound duties taken care of by a 600W, 16-speaker audio system from Harman Kardon









Engine





Specifications





Transmission







3,0-litre in-line six-cylinder

306PS/400Nm

8-speed Steptronic







The BMW X6 35i M didn’t have many competitors in the Indian market but has gained quite a few of them lately. It now locks horns with the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Jaguar F-Pace and the Porsche Cayenne.

