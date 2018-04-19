2018 Bajaj Pulsar 150 With Rear Disc Brake Launched







Bajaj has finally launched the updated version of its bestselling motorcycle, the Pulsar 150. The latest model gets a rear disc brake, minor design tweaks and several other updates. The 2018 Pulsar 150 is priced at Rs 78,016 (ex-showroom Delhi), which is Rs 4,380 more than the existing single-disc variant. That said, Bajaj did confirm that they will continue to sell the existing single-disc brake version as well.



The 2018 pulsar looks fresh and sportier with new body graphics, fresh decals, sporty split seats and split grab rails. The latest model is available in three new paint schemes - Black Blue, Black Red and Black Chrome, that makes the bike look more attractive.



Mechanically, the bike continues to feature a 149cc, single-cylinder, DTS-i engine that churns out max power of 14PS @ 8000 rpm and a max torque of 13.4Nm @ 6000 rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. One of the major highlights of the latest 2018 Pulsar 150 is that it features significant improvement in NVH (Noise, Vibration and Harshness) levels due to the revamped engine and chassis.



Suspension setup also gets an update and is now handled by fatter 37mm front forks just like in Pulsar 180. Also, the braking on the new twin-disc version becomes more effective with a larger 260mm front disc brake and 230mm disc brake at the rear. It is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels finished in matte black, shod with 80/100-17 front tyre and a fatter 120/80-17 rear tyre.



Speaking on the occasion, Eric Vas, President, Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto, said, “Pulsar 150 is India’s largest selling sports motorcycle in the category, it has always been synonymous to sportiness and masculine charm. While retaining the core, the new twin disc Pulsar 150 will offer a contemporary option to motorcycle enthusiasts. The new Pulsar 150 with rear disc is targeted at modern youth who gets comfort in performance & mileage of bike but is looking for a sportier option.”



The Pulsar 150 has been ruling the roost in the 150cc motorcycle segment since its introduction, and with the launch of the latest rear disc brake-equipped model, the trend is expected to continue. The 2018 Pulsar 150 will renew its rivalry with the Honda CB Unicorn 160, Suzuki Gixxer and the Apache RTR 160.

