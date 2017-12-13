2018 Auto Expo: Online Ticket Bookings Begin

Ticket prices start at Rs 350, home delivery options available too!

Rejoice, the moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here! The online ticket bookings for the 14th edition of the ‘Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2018’ have begun on BookMyShow. Unlike the last edition of the Auto Expo, which was held in 2016, the 14th edition gets an additional day as well. It will run from February 9 to February 14, 2018. The ticket prices start from Rs 350 for general public hours whereas those looking for the business class experience will have to shell out Rs 750 and show up a little early from 10am to 1pm. Public hours are from 1pm to 6pm.

The weekends will not have any business hours and the gates will open for the general public from 10am to 7pm with the ticket prices set at Rs 475. With the rising popularity of the Auto Expo, the event will feature an additional day to accommodate as many enthusiasts as possible. The tickets for the last day of the expo, February 14, will be sold at Rs 450. To further amplify public convenience, those booking three or more tickets online can avail free home deliveries, which will begin from January 8, 2018. Related: Next-generation Maruti Swift To Launch In 2018 Auto Expo

The largest auto event in India will witness the absence of several manufacturers this time around, but there will be some newer entrants as well to fill the space. Apart from that, there will be several supercars and vintage beauties to ogle at. There will be a host of experience zones and gaming competitions on offer as well. Also Read: 2018 Auto Expo: Mahindra Cars Expected Lineup

CarDekho will be covering the event extensively, and in case you want a virtual tour of the event from the comfort of your home, just bookmark our dedicated website for the 2018 Auto Expo.