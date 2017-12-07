2018 Auto Expo: Mercedes-Benz Cars Expected Lineup

Since the last few years, the German automaker has been aggressive with frequent launches. The year 2018 will be no different

With exactly two months left for the 2018 Delhi Auto Expo, carmakers are readying their fleet to be showcased at the biennial event. Among others, enthusiasts are looking forward to cars from the number one luxury carmaker of the country - Mercedes-Benz. With the demand for premium cars on an all-time high in India, the German car major is expected to bring in a lot of exciting products this time around as it looks to strengthen its product portfolio in the country. Let’s have a look at the cars expected to make way at the Mercedes-Benz stand in the Expo.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan

Expected price – Rs 32 lakh – Rs 35 lakh

Unveiled at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show, the Concept A was intended to be a sub-CLA model. The carmaker will be launching the next-generation of its A-Class hatch along with its sedan version. The car has been spied testing several times and gets an upright roofline as against the sloping one in the CLA Class. As the new A-Class will be longer than the present one, expect more legroom in the hatch and the sedan. We expect Mercedes to offer a 1.6-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine in India. Both the motors will be mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox. It will be the company’s smallest sedan and will be rivalling the BMW 1 Series.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift

Expected price – Rs 40 lakh – 1.40 crore

Mercedes will be launching the C-Class facelift next year and we can expect its unveil at the Auto Expo next year. Among the bestselling Mercs in India, the refreshed saloon might get a new 1.6-litre diesel engine of the recently introduced E-Class LWB variant. Presently, it gets a 2.0-litre, 184PS petrol and a 2.2-litre, 170PS diesel engine mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. It rivals the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and the Jaguar XE.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class facelift

Expected price – Rs 2.08 crore – Rs 2.40 crore

The G-Class is set to receive a facelift next year and we expect the production version to be displayed at the upcoming Expo. As always, the wagon will continue to retain its boxy shape like it has been since the last 30 years, however, there will be noticeable changes this time around. The vehicle is expected to be 100mm wider as well. Presently, only the G63 AMG is available in India. The Mercedes car is equipped with a 5.5-litre V8 petrol engine generating 572PS of massive power and is mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission. The facelift version is likely to carry forward the same mechanicals.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe/Cabriolet

Expected price – Rs 1.20 crore - Rs 2.80 crore

Mercedes-Benz will be coming up with a facelift version of its premium S-Class saloon, coupe and cabriolet. Unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show earlier this year, the S-Class facelift features a new wider grille with large air intakes. The S-Class also gets new multibeam LED lamps with ultra range high beam, road surface scan and curve-tilting function. The rear also gets a reworked bumper and a new taillamp profile.

Presently, it is powered by a 3.0-litre 333PS V6 petrol and a 3.0-litre 258PS V6 diesel engine paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission. The S-Class facelift is expected to carry forward the same mills.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT sedan

Expected price – Rs 2.30 crore

The German carmaker will be launching the four-door AMG GT by the end of next year. It will be positioned above the CLS range. The new flagship vehicle of the Mercedes AMG, the GT series is expected to share its platform with the E-Class. The first four-door version will be up for display at the 2018 Detroit Motor Show in January next year. It is expected to be available with multiple engine options. The new AMG GT four-door will be a successor to the CLS 63 AMG and to make way for the AMG GT, the carmaker might drop the AMG 63 badge.

We’ll be updating this list as and when Mercedes-Benz confirms any car for the Auto Expo.

