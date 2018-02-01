2018 Auto Expo: Mahindra expected to launch Mojo UT300



The new bike is a more affordable model of the Mojo and is named the Mojo XT300







Of late Mahindra Two Wheelers has been focussing on the performance end of its portfolio, with new variants and bikes based on the Mojo on the anvil. To this effect, they will be launching a stripped-down version of the Mojo at the 2018 Auto Expo. The new bike has already reached dealerships in some places while dealers down south have even started to accept bookings for the same.



Mahindra will be rebranding the Mojo name to make way for new versions. The current Mojo will be named the Mojo XT300 (Xtreme tourer) while the more affordable one will be called the Mojo UT300 (Universal tourer).



To make the Mojo more affordable the UT300 misses out on a lot of premium bits from the current Mojo. The most visible one is the absence of one exhaust muffler from the Mojo’s trademark twin exhaust setup. The 295cc liquid-cooled single cylinder motor ditches the fuel injection setup for a carburettor. The current engine makes 27PS and 30Nm and with a carbureted setup, we expect the power drop by a couple of PS. Well, the reduction in weight thanks to one less exhaust should keep performance peppy.



The premium upside down front forks have been replaced by conventional forks with a fork brace for more rigidity. Another premium component to go are the tyres. The premium Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tyres make way for MRF Zapper tyres of size 110/70/17 front and 140/70/17 rear (down from 150/60/17).



Design wise the bike remains the same though the twin-barrel headlamp on the Mojo UT300 now misses out on LED DRLs. Gold painted frame and fork legs are replaced with a gloss black finish.



The current Mojo is priced at Rs 1,74,520 (ex-showroom Delhi). Going by the missing premium parts we expect the Mojo UT300 to be priced around Rs 25,000 cheaper, which would be around the Rs 1.5 lakh mark. The price point makes it a more affordable alternative to the Bajaj Dominar 400 and the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350.