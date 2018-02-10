2018 Auto Expo: Mahindra Cars Expected Lineup

Updates from the Auto Expo 2018





Mahindra and Mahindra is among the prominent automakers participating in the Indian Auto Expo since its inception in 2008. In the last expo, the homegrown automaker displayed a variety of vehicles including the Mahindra Aero concept, e-Verito, Thar Daybreak Edition, Ssangyong Tivoli, e2o Sport etc. For the next year too, hopes are high that the UV maker will be coming up with a lot of exciting products at its pavilion. Let’s see what it will be displaying at the 2018 Auto Expo in February.

Mahindra XUV Aero - (It was not showcased at the expo)

Mahindra had displayed the XUV Aero at the Auto Expo last time and it did garner a lot of attention from the media and visitors alike. It was expected to be the next big thing from M&M. The coupe-styled concept is most likely to be displayed at the upcoming Auto Expo as well, most probably in a production-ready avatar, if the carmaker wishes to launch the same in the country. It has two doors on the passenger side and one on the driver side. It is likely to be equipped with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine with different driving modes. Its price is expected to fall in the vicinity of the Rs 20 lakh mark.

Mahindra MPV U321 - (It was not showcased at the expo)

Mahindra has been testing an all-new MPV, codenamed U321, since quite a while now. With the Xylo nearing the end of its lifecycle, the automaker is looking for an MPV that could be positioned a rung above the Xylo to take on the Toyota Innova Crysta. Likely to be placed above the XUV500, it is expected to be offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine. We expect its prices to fall in the vicinity of Rs 10-15 lakh.

Mahindra S201 - (It was not showcased at the expo)

Among the most awaited products from Mahindra, the Ssangyong Tivoli-based SUV is likely to be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo. Codenamed S201, the vehicle will be borrowing a lot of cues from the original Tivoli, with some signature Mahindra additions. With respect to engines, it is likely to come with a new set of 1.5-litre TGDI petrol and 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engines built jointly by Mahindra and Ssangyong. It will rival the likes of the Renault Duster, Ford EcoSport and the Hyundai Creta. The prices are expected to fall in the range of Rs 8-12 lakh.

Mahindra TUV 300 Plus - (It was not showcased at the expo)

Mahindra is also working on a longer version of the TUV300 and recently, it was spotted testing without any camouflage. Visually, the car remains unaltered, except for the new set of taillamps which now extend into the sides. Touted to replace the ageing Xylo, it will be offered in a 9-seat configuration with last row seats facing each other.

It will get a new mHawk D120 1.99-litre diesel engine developing 121.5PS and 280Nm. This is the same motor which was powering the Scorpio and the XUV during the ban on 2.0-litre and higher capacity diesel engines in Delhi. Besides, a 1.5-litre diesel motor will also be available as an option. Both the engines are likely to be mated to a 5-speed manual or an automated manual transmission (AMT). The Mahindra TUV 300 Plus will be taking on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift (launching shortly) and is expected to fall in the price bracket of Rs 8 lakh – Rs 11 lakh.

