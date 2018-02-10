2018 Auto Expo: Honda Cars India Expected Lineup

Honda had announced that it’s planning six new cars for the Indian market, some of which might even be displayed at the 2018 Auto Expo

Updates from the Auto Expo 2018:

Honda revealed its grand plans for the Indian market at the Tokyo Motor Show which concluded last month. The company CEO, Takahiro Hachigo, had announced that we will be getting six brand new Honda vehicles in the next three years. With the 2018 Auto Expo around the corner, we expect that the company might just showcase some of those new vehicles, if not all. So here’s a tentative list of the expected debuts.

Honda Civic

After Honda discontinued the Civic in India, there was a huge void with no offering between the City and the Accord. Now, however, it seems like the Honda Civic might be entering the Indian market by the end of 2018 and might as well be showcased at the Delhi Auto Expo. It will be available with a 1.8-litre petrol and a 1.6-litre diesel engine which is also expected to power the upcoming Honda CR-V. Also Read: Honda To Launch Six New Cars In India In The Next Three Years

Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V shares its platform with the Civic and is expected to come with a diesel heart which was missing until now. The 1.6-litre twin-turbocharged i-DTEC produces 160PS@4000rpm, while a peak torque of 350Nm arrives at 2000rpm. The 190PS 2.4-litre petrol engine might remain as a choice as well. We will bring you more details on the interiors and features list once announced officially. Also Read: 2018 Auto Expo: Expected Hyundai Lineup

Honda Accord - (It was not showcased at Expo)

Honda kickstarted a new stint of the Accord in 2016 with a hybrid engine, but it has had a forgettable run until now. However, hopes are high from the 2018 Honda Accord which was unveiled back in May and is already on sale in the US. Honda might just spare one for showcasing at the Delhi Auto Expo. That is because the officials had shown the intent of bringing the 10th generation of the Honda Accord to the Asia and Oceania markets as well in a year or so. In all probability, it will retain the hybrid powertrain which churns out 212PS@6200rpm and a peak torque of 315Nm@4000rpm with an e-CVT gearbox in India. Related: Auto Expo 2018: Maruti Suzuki’s Expected Lineup

Honda HR-V - (It was not showcased at Expo)

Honda might just surprise us with the HR-V on its podiums at the auto expo as there have been talks of the HR-V being planned for the Indian market as well. In Honda’s portfolio, it will be stacked above the WR-V and below the CR-V, with a pricing in the ballpark of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh. There is no information regarding the features and engines of the India-spec model, but the engines could be the same pair found on the Honda City. The HR-V will be positioned against the Renault Captur, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV500 and even the Tata Hexa.

Stay tuned to Cardekho for all the dope on the 2018 Auto Expo.