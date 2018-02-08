2018 Auto Expo: Expected Hyundai Lineup

The 14th Delhi Auto Expo will be a grand affair for Hyundai as the Korean carmaker is set to have a huge lineup on display

The 2018 Delhi Auto Expo is just around the corner and we’re sure you can’t wait for it to begin. But, before heading out to India’s biggest automotive event, here’s a list of what you should expect to find once inside. While some major manufacturers are giving it a miss, others are set to flaunt a lot of muscle with their new models, and one of them is going to be the Korean behemoth, Hyundai. Sitting behind market leader Maruti Suzuki in the Indian four-wheeler market, Hyundai is likely to showcase new models and facelifts to strengthen its position. Here’s a sneak peek into Hyundai’s stable.

Hyundai Creta Facelift (was not showcased)

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That’s the approach Hyundai is going to take with the Hyundai Creta, one of the highest selling model for the brand despite its steep pricing. Although the Creta doesn’t show any signs of aging, it’s time for a mid-life update. Hence, Hyundai is expected to unveil an updated version of the Creta at the 14th Auto Expo. The new Creta will flaunt a cascading front grille with redesigned bumpers at the front as well as the rear. The engines will remain same while there is no information regarding the pricing. Related: New Hyundai Creta Spotted Testing India

Elite i20 Facelift

The Elite i20 is still clocking good sales. But to keep up with the competition, Hyundai is going to bring out a facelift of the premium hatchback soon. The updated version is most likely to be showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and promises a host of changes. The Elite i20 facelift is expected to receive redesigned headlamps and fog lamps, and a redesigned made bumper, which is expected to be similar to the one seen on the Xcent.

Hyundai Ioniq EV

With electric vehicles set to sweep the Indian four-wheeler market soon, Hyundai ought to bring more EVs to the market. Hence, we believe the carmaker could showcase the Ioniq EV to the 2018 Auto Expo. The Ioniq EV is powered by a 28kWh lithium-ion battery pack and has a range of 180km. However, will it be offered with the same powertrain for the Indian market as well? We’ll have to wait till the Auto Expo to know for sure. In global markets, it competes with the Nissan Leaf, BMW i3, Chevrolet Bolt and the Tesla Model 3.

Hyundai Kona EV (was not showcased)

Earlier, it was reported that Hyundai could showcase its upcoming SUV, the Kona, with a set of internal combustion engines. However, with the Indian government pushing for the introduction of all-electric cars by 2030, the Korean carmaker is likely to showcase the pure EV version of the SUV at the 2018 Auto Expo instead. The Hyundai Kona EV comes with a wide array of driver assistance features like lane assist, driver assistance, autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert. This has helped the SUV achieve a 5-star rating in Euro NCAP crash tests. The Kona EV is expected to have a longer range than the Ioniq EV.

