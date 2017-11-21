2018 Auto Expo: Expected Hyundai Lineup

The 14th Delhi Auto Expo will be a grand affair for Hyundai as the Korean carmaker is set to have a huge lineup on display

The 2018 Delhi Auto Expo is just around the corner and we’re sure you can’t wait for it to begin. But, before heading out to India’s biggest automotive event, here’s a list of what you should expect to find once inside. While some major manufacturers are giving it a miss, others are set to flaunt a lot of muscle with their new models, and one of them is going to be the Korean behemoth, Hyundai. Sitting behind market leader Maruti Suzuki in the Indian four-wheeler market, Hyundai is likely to showcase new models and facelifts to strengthen its position. Here’s a sneak peek into Hyundai’s stable.

Hyundai Creta Facelift

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That’s the approach Hyundai is going to take with the Hyundai Creta, one of the highest selling model for the brand despite its steep pricing. Although the Creta doesn’t show any signs of aging, it’s time for a mid-life update. Hence, Hyundai is expected to unveil an updated version of the Creta at the 14th Auto Expo. The new Creta will flaunt a cascading front grille with redesigned bumpers at the front as well as the rear. The engines will remain same while there is no information regarding the pricing.

Elite i20 Facelift

The Elite i20 is still clocking good sales. But to keep up with the competition, Hyundai is going to bring out a facelift of the premium hatchback soon. The updated version is most likely to be showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and promises a host of changes. The Elite i20 facelift is expected to receive redesigned headlamps and fog lamps, and a redesigned made bumper, which is expected to be similar to the one seen on the Xcent.

New Budget Family Hatchback

A test mule of a completely new hatchback from Hyundai has been seen testing. The new hatchback will be positioned in the same segment as the now defunct Hyundai Santro. The upcoming budget offering from Hyundai will be much more spacious than the Santro and will be available with either an 800cc or a 1.0-litre petrol engine. There will also be a choice of 5-speed manual transmission and an indigenously manufactured AMT (automated manual transmission) on offer. Related: Hyundai's Santro Replacement Caught Testing, Launch In 2018

Hyundai Sonata

Hyundai India is expected to bring the next generation Sonata to its stables at the Auto Expo. When launched, the new sedan will compete with the Toyota Camry and the Honda Accord Hybrid. While it’s powered by a 2.4-litre GDI petrol engine currently, we will have to wait and watch if Hyundai will bring a hybrid powertrain this time around considering its rivals have it. However, the higher tax bracket for hybrids might play spoilsport to Hyundai’s plans.



Hyundai Carlino

Earlier this year, Hyundai announced its first sub-4 meter SUV, the Carlino, will be launched in mid-2019. So, there is a chance that the carmaker could showcase a near-production model of the compact SUV at the Auto Expo in February. When launched, the Hyundai Carlino will compete against other sub-4 meter SUVs like the Ford Ecosport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Tata Nexon. The Carlino will be positioned below the Hyundai Creta and will feature the underpinnings of the Elite i20.

Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates on the 2018 Auto Expo.