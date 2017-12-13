2017 TVS Jupiter Launched At Rs 49,666 (ex-showroom, Delhi)



The updated model gets a BS-IV compliant engine, Auto Headlamp On (AHO) feature, Sync Braking System (SBS) along with two new colours







TVS launched the updated model of their highly acclaimed and best selling scooter today. The Jupiter now gets Auto Headlamps On (AHO) feature, Sync Braking System (SBS) and an updated BS-IV motor. The Jupiter was initially launched in 2013, and the flagship scooter from TVS soon became one of the best-selling scooters in its segment. The fact that there are currently more than 1.5 million Jupiters on road is further testament to the same.



The scooter is now available in two new colour shades – Jade Green and Mystic Gold which takes the colour options count available with the scooter to 10. It is powered by an updated, BS-IV compliant, all-aluminium, low friction 110cc engine which develops 8PS @ 7500rpm and a peak torque of 8Nm @ 5500rpm. The scooter also comes with the TVS-patented Econometer, which shows both 'Eco Mode' and 'Power Mode' on the instrumental cluster.







Commenting on the launch, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President Marketing- Scooters, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Jupiter has received such enthusiasm from the consumers, in response to its credo of Zyada ka Fayda. Living true to this credo not only is the entire Jupiter range now BS-IV compliant, it now offers the unique Sync Braking System (SBS) across the entire range (earlier only available on the ZX range). Further, for our customers, we are adding two colours Jade Green and Mystic Gold, giving them 10 colour options to choose from. We are happy to offer all this with absolutely no change in the Ex- showroom price, truly ZYADA KA FAYDA!”



The pricing remains same as the previous model at Rs. 49,666 (Ex-Showroom Delhi). The updated scooter is now available in all the TVS showrooms across the country.