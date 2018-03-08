2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Variants Explained

The new 2017 Dzire offers more goodies than the Ciaz, largely because the latter is nearing its mid-cycle update.

The third-generation Maruti Dzire has finally gone on sale today. For the first time, Maruti Suzuki has launched the next-gen Dzire ahead of its hatchback counterpart, the Swift, in the country. The Swift Dzire 2017 is now known as the 2017 Dzire; the 'Swift' label has been dropped altogether unlike in the past two generations.

Borrowing goodies from Maruti’s latest breed of vehicles such as the Baleno and the Ignis, the new Dzire is loaded to the gills with several features not even offered in the relatively expensive Ciaz. Let’s see what all the 2017 Dzire is packing in our ‘Variants Explained’ series.

Colour options

The 2017 Maruti Dzire gets not one, but three new colour options. It seems like Maruti really want to make a statement here as it has tried to remove the prime drawback – its aesthetics – in the previous Dzire’s packaging.



Oxford Blue (new)



Sherwood Brown (new)



Gallant Red (new)



Arctic White



Silky Silver



Magna Gray



Standard Features



ABS (anti-lock braking system), EBD (electronic brake-force distribution) and Brake Assist



Dual front airbags (driver and passenger)



Child seat anchors (ISOFix)



Front seat belts with pre-tensioner and force limiter



Tail lamps with LED guide light





Tilt-adjustable steering



Electronic power steering



Maruti Suzuki Dzire: LXi/LDi (base variant)

Prices: Rs 5.45 lakh (LXi petrol) || Rs 6.45 lakh (LDi diesel) (all prices ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Though the base variant is bare basic, the highlight of the L trim is the dual front airbags along with ABS and EBD with Brake Assist (standard across the line-up). There is no audio system on offer and it gets manual air conditioning without rear AC vents. It doesn't even get power windows, not even the front ones.

No exterior bling on offer as such. The outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) and door handles do not come in body colour. The grille doesn't get chrome surrounds like the higher variants. On the inside, the L trim doesn’t get a tachometer and faux-wood inserts, among others. It rides on 14-inch steel wheels (no wheel caps) with 165/80 cross-section tyres.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: VXi/VDi

Prices: Rs 6.29 lakh (VXi petrol), Rs 6.76 lakh (VXi petrol AMT) || Rs 7.29 lakh (VDi diesel), Rs 7.76 (VDi diesel AMT) (all prices ex-showroom, New Delhi)

While carrying forward the feature of the L variants, the V trims get body-coloured ORVMs (with turn signals), door handles along with chrome surround for the grille. The same set of wheels are offered with this trim level as well, however, it gets full wheel cover.

On the inside, it comes with faux-wood and brushed aluminium-like inserts. A non-touch double-din audio system featuring Bluetooth phone integration and steering-mounted controls is offered, and it is coupled to a four-speaker system. The LXi/LDi-like manual air conditioning gets rear AC vents. Also offered are rear centre armrest, power windows, rear power socket and electronically adjustable ORVMs. The front seats get adjustable headrest and it also offers height-adjustable driver seat.

As for safety, the V variants adds an anti-theft security system, central locking with auto door lock, and night and day adjustable internal rear view mirror.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: ZXi/ZDi

Prices: Rs 7.05 lakh (ZXi petrol), Rs 7.52 (ZXi petrol AMT) || Rs 8.05 lakh (ZDi diesel), Rs 8.52 lakh (ZDi diesel AMT) (all prices ex-showroom, New Delhi)

The Z trims carry forward the goodies of the V variants, while additionally offering a few from the newly instated Z+ models. On the outside, it gets chrome window sill and 15-inch alloy wheels with 185/65 cross-section tyres.

On the inside, it gets the same double-din audio system as the V trim, but with two additional tweeters. The new flat-bottomed steering wheel of the Dzire comes leather-wrapped from this trim onwards. As for creature comforts, it gets passive keyless entry with push-button engine start-stop, auto climate control, electrically foldable ORVMs and auto driver window.

As for safety, the Z variants adds rear parking sensors, front fog lamps and rear defogger.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: ZXi+/ZDi+

Prices: Rs 7.94 lakh (ZXi+ petrol), Rs 8.41 lakh (ZXi+ petrol AMT) || Rs 8.94 lakh (ZDi+ diesel), Rs 9.41 lakh (ZDi+ diesel AMT)

Like its elder sibling, the Ciaz, the third-generation Dzire has also garnered a top-spec ‘Z+’ trim. These variants are loaded to the gills with several segment-first features. Though these variants share a lot of goodies with the Z trims, some of the more flamboyant things make them stand out from the rest.

To begin with, it gets automatic LED projector headlamps with daytime running LEDs and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

It gets Suzuki’s 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, like the Ignis. The system also doubles up as a reverse parking camera screen. Rest of the features are shared with the Z trims.

