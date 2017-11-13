2017 Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT Edition Launched In India



The KRT edition sports some cosmetic updates and comes at a premium of Rs 16,000 over the standard motorcycle







India Kawasaki Motors has launched a special edition of their popular entry-level sports tourer, the Ninja 650, and is calling it the Ninja 650 KRT. The new motorcycle sports several cosmetic changes including the Kawasaki Racing Team-inspired graphics which are a heady mix of lime green, grey and black colours seen on the Kawasaki ZX-10R superbike also. The price to pay for the motorcycle is Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), which is Rs 16,000 dearer than the stock motorcycle. Bookings for the Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT edition have already started across all Kawasaki dealerships in India.







Speaking on the new Ninja 650 variant, Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director, India Kawasaki, said, “The Ninja 650 KRT edition has done remarkably well in USA, Europe and in other countries recently. We have got a good pool of Ninja 650 customers here in India as well. Those who were planning to buy Ninja 650,now have got another option with this new addition.”







Other changes on the Kawasaki 650 KRT edition include a new negative LCD instrument console which allows easy dissemination of information even in direct sunlight. The mechanicals are same as the standard model and still function with the 649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor which develops a healthy 68PS of power at 8000rpm along with 65.7Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm, and is a BS-IV compliant unit. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. The Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT also gets revised brake calipers from Nissin with an ABS system from Bosch.