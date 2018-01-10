2017 Hyundai Verna: Variants Explained

The Hyundai Verna raises the bar once again in terms of features on offer like the outgoing version did when it was introduced in the mid-sized sedan space!

Update: Hyundai Launches Verna 1.4-litre Petrol At Rs 7.79 Lakh (article updated with prices)

The Hyundai Verna is all set to start new innings on August 22, 2017 (bookings open), with its all-new fifth-generation version. It seems like the South Korean automaker has applied the same formula for the upcoming model as well with first-in-segment features and coupe-like styling.

Looking at the features on offer, it is safe to say that not only has Hyundai filled the loopholes in the previous model’s packaging, but it has also gone the extra mile in an attempt to take its throne back from the Honda City this time around. Let us see what all the Hyundai Verna packs, in our ‘Variants Explained’ series.

Standard Safety Features



Dual-front airbags and ABS (anti-lock braking system)



Front seatbelt pre-tensioners



ISOFIX child seat mounts





Driver seatbelt reminder



Colour Options

New



Polar White



Fiery Red



Siena Brown



Flame Orange



Existing



Stardust



Sleek Silver



Phantom Black



Engines

Petrol



1.6L Dual VTVT: 123PS/155Nm (6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT)



1.4L Dual VTVT: 100PS/132Nm (6-speed MT)



Diesel



1.6L: 128PS/260Nm (6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT)



Hyundai Verna E - Aggressively priced base variant

Highlights



Base variant



Engine options: Both petrol (1.4-litre) and diesel engines on offer

Both petrol (1.4-litre) and diesel engines on offer

Transmission choice: 6-speed manual



Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi): Rs 7.79 lakh (petrol manual) || Rs 9.42 lakh (diesel manual)

What’s on offer?



Comes with halogen headlamps and incandescent tail lamps



185/65 cross-section 15-inch steel wheels with full wheel cap



Comes with dual-tone interior with blue backlit illumination



Central locking



Fabric upholstery



Manual air conditioning, power steering (tilt adjustable) and electric windows (with driver auto down); no audio system or speakers on offer



Cooled glove box



Electronically adjustable outside rearview mirror



Is it worth buying?

The base E variant is priced aggressively. The only feature that is missing here is the music system. Since you could get one fitted fairly easily from the aftermarket, its absence won't be a deal breaker. So, if you're on a budget, and the jump to EX from E is not what you can afford, the Verna E makes sense without seeming like a budget pick.

Hyundai Verna EX - The diesel and automatic variant to buy

Highlights



Mid trim



Engine options: Both petrol (1.4-litre and 1.6-litre) and diesel engines on offer

Both petrol (1.4-litre and 1.6-litre) and diesel engines on offer

Transmission choice: 6-speed manual (1.4-litre petrol and 1.6-litre diesel) or 6-speed automatic (1.6-litre petrol or diesel)



Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi): Rs 9.09 lakh (1.4-litre petrol manual); Rs 10.48 lakh (1.6-litre petrol automatic) || Rs 10.24 lakh (diesel manual); Rs 11.67 lakh (diesel automatic)

What’s on offer?

Carries forward the features of the base E trim



Chromed front grille and window belt line



Projector fog lamps similar to the Hyundai Elantra





Gets automatic headlamps with follow-me-home function



Rear defogger with timer



185/65 cross-section 15-inch alloy wheels for the automatic trim



Shark-fin antenna



Gets speed-sensing auto door lock and impact sensing unlock



Height adjustable driver seat



Sliding central armrest



Auto up and down for driver’s window



Cruise control



5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with rear parking camera



Rear parking sensors



Four speaker system with Arkamys sound tuning



Auto climate control with cluster ionizer and rear AC vents



Front and rear USB charging



Is it worth buying?

The jump from Verna's E variant to the EX variant will set you back by Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.3 lakh. But the additional goodies you get in this variant over the base variant makes it a more complete modern-day car. If you're zeroing in on a diesel-manual or an automatic Verna, the EX variant will be the value-for-money pick. But it's not the variant to buy if you've shortlisted the petrol-manual Verna for yourself. For that, look one rung above.

Hyundai Verna SX - The petrol-manual variant to go for

Highlights



Engine options: Both petrol and diesel engine on offer

Both petrol and diesel engine on offer

Transmission choice: 6-speed manual (1.6-litre petrol) and 6-speed manual/automatic (diesel)



Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi): Rs 9.68 lakh (1.6-litre petrol manual) || Rs 11.37 lakh (diesel manual); Rs 12.87 lakh (diesel automatic) (SX+)

What’s on offer?

Carries forward the features of the mid EX trim



Projector headlamps with cornering lamps and LED daytime running lights



LED tail lamps





Offers height adjustable seatbelts



195/55 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels





Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob



Electronically foldable outside rearview mirrors



7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (IPS display for wide angle viewing) with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink Connectivity





6-speaker system (4 door speakers and 2 front tweeters) with Arkamys sound tuning



Hyundai iBlue smartphone app-based remote (works with select Android phones)



Diesel automatic model gets sunroof, Eco Coating function (eliminates odour from the AC) and rear manual curtain



Is it worth buying?

At a price premium of around Rs 60,000 over the previous variant (for petrol-manual), the SX variant makes a lot more sense. You get a lot of equipment for the price and a more powerful engine. Conversely, the incremental cost for the diesel-manual Verna is over a lakh rupees for the SX variant over the EX variant! The additional equipment does not justify the price difference.

Hyundai Verna SX (O) - The safety pack

Highlights



Optional variant of the top-spec trim (technically the range-topping trim)



Engine options: Both petrol and diesel engines on offer

Both petrol and diesel engines on offer

Transmission choice: 6-speed manual/automatic (petrol) and 6-speed manual (diesel)



Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi): Rs 11.34 lakh (petrol manual); Rs 12.48 lakh (petrol automatic) || Rs 12.68 lakh (diesel manual)

What’s on offer?

Carries forward the features of the tops-spec SX trim but the following are added to the list:



Passive keyless entry with push button engine start-stop



Leather upholstery with ventilated front seats





Curtain and side airbags (total of six airbags)





Adjustable rear headrests



Hands-free smart trunk





Auto Link connected car tech



Rear manual curtain



Petrol automatic gets Eco Coating function (eliminates odour from the AC)



Electric sunroof



Is it worth buying?

It's the only variant in the Verna lineup that gets six airbags, and if safety is something you can't compromise on, the SX(O) variant is the one to go for. What you get additionally is a host of features that you may use occasionally, but those that only a few cars at this price would get. So, bragging rights are a given if you're going for the top-end Verna.

Check out: Hyundai Clears Air About Ioniq, Tucson 4WD And Compact SUV

Read More on : Verna Automatic