2017 Hyundai Verna: Variants Explained

The Hyundai Verna raises the bar once again in terms of features on offer like the outgoing version did when it was introduced in the mid-sized sedan space!
Update: Hyundai Launches Verna 1.4-litre Petrol At Rs 7.79 Lakh (article updated with prices)
The Hyundai Verna is all set to start new innings on August 22, 2017 (bookings open), with its all-new fifth-generation version. It seems like the South Korean automaker has applied the same formula for the upcoming model as well with first-in-segment features and coupe-like styling.
Looking at the features on offer, it is safe to say that not only has Hyundai filled the loopholes in the previous model’s packaging, but it has also gone the extra mile in an attempt to take its throne back from the Honda City this time around. Let us see what all the Hyundai Verna packs, in our ‘Variants Explained’ series.
Standard Safety Features
- Dual-front airbags and ABS (anti-lock braking system)
- Front seatbelt pre-tensioners
- ISOFIX child seat mounts
- Driver seatbelt reminder
Colour Options
New
- Polar White
- Fiery Red
- Siena Brown
- Flame Orange
Existing
- Stardust
- Sleek Silver
- Phantom Black
Engines
Petrol
- 1.6L Dual VTVT: 123PS/155Nm (6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT)
- 1.4L Dual VTVT: 100PS/132Nm (6-speed MT)
Diesel
- 1.6L: 128PS/260Nm (6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT)
Hyundai Verna E - Aggressively priced base variant
Highlights
- Base variant
- Engine options: Both petrol (1.4-litre) and diesel engines on offer
- Transmission choice: 6-speed manual
Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi): Rs 7.79 lakh (petrol manual) || Rs 9.42 lakh (diesel manual)
What’s on offer?
- Comes with halogen headlamps and incandescent tail lamps
- 185/65 cross-section 15-inch steel wheels with full wheel cap
- Comes with dual-tone interior with blue backlit illumination
- Central locking
- Fabric upholstery
- Manual air conditioning, power steering (tilt adjustable) and electric windows (with driver auto down); no audio system or speakers on offer
- Cooled glove box
- Electronically adjustable outside rearview mirror
Is it worth buying?
The base E variant is priced aggressively. The only feature that is missing here is the music system. Since you could get one fitted fairly easily from the aftermarket, its absence won't be a deal breaker. So, if you're on a budget, and the jump to EX from E is not what you can afford, the Verna E makes sense without seeming like a budget pick.
Hyundai Verna EX - The diesel and automatic variant to buy
Highlights
- Mid trim
- Engine options: Both petrol (1.4-litre and 1.6-litre) and diesel engines on offer
- Transmission choice: 6-speed manual (1.4-litre petrol and 1.6-litre diesel) or 6-speed automatic (1.6-litre petrol or diesel)
Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi): Rs 9.09 lakh (1.4-litre petrol manual); Rs 10.48 lakh (1.6-litre petrol automatic) || Rs 10.24 lakh (diesel manual); Rs 11.67 lakh (diesel automatic)
What’s on offer?
Carries forward the features of the base E trim
- Chromed front grille and window belt line
- Projector fog lamps similar to the Hyundai Elantra
- Gets automatic headlamps with follow-me-home function
- Rear defogger with timer
- 185/65 cross-section 15-inch alloy wheels for the automatic trim
- Shark-fin antenna
- Gets speed-sensing auto door lock and impact sensing unlock
- Height adjustable driver seat
- Sliding central armrest
- Auto up and down for driver’s window
- Cruise control
- 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with rear parking camera
- Rear parking sensors
- Four speaker system with Arkamys sound tuning
- Auto climate control with cluster ionizer and rear AC vents
- Front and rear USB charging
Is it worth buying?
The jump from Verna's E variant to the EX variant will set you back by Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.3 lakh. But the additional goodies you get in this variant over the base variant makes it a more complete modern-day car. If you're zeroing in on a diesel-manual or an automatic Verna, the EX variant will be the value-for-money pick. But it's not the variant to buy if you've shortlisted the petrol-manual Verna for yourself. For that, look one rung above.
Hyundai Verna SX - The petrol-manual variant to go for
Highlights
- Engine options: Both petrol and diesel engine on offer
- Transmission choice: 6-speed manual (1.6-litre petrol) and 6-speed manual/automatic (diesel)
Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi): Rs 9.68 lakh (1.6-litre petrol manual) || Rs 11.37 lakh (diesel manual); Rs 12.87 lakh (diesel automatic) (SX+)
What’s on offer?
Carries forward the features of the mid EX trim
- Projector headlamps with cornering lamps and LED daytime running lights
- LED tail lamps
- Offers height adjustable seatbelts
- 195/55 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels
- Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob
- Electronically foldable outside rearview mirrors
- 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (IPS display for wide angle viewing) with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink Connectivity
- 6-speaker system (4 door speakers and 2 front tweeters) with Arkamys sound tuning
- Hyundai iBlue smartphone app-based remote (works with select Android phones)
- Diesel automatic model gets sunroof, Eco Coating function (eliminates odour from the AC) and rear manual curtain
Is it worth buying?
At a price premium of around Rs 60,000 over the previous variant (for petrol-manual), the SX variant makes a lot more sense. You get a lot of equipment for the price and a more powerful engine. Conversely, the incremental cost for the diesel-manual Verna is over a lakh rupees for the SX variant over the EX variant! The additional equipment does not justify the price difference.
Hyundai Verna SX (O) - The safety pack
Highlights
- Optional variant of the top-spec trim (technically the range-topping trim)
- Engine options: Both petrol and diesel engines on offer
- Transmission choice: 6-speed manual/automatic (petrol) and 6-speed manual (diesel)
Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi): Rs 11.34 lakh (petrol manual); Rs 12.48 lakh (petrol automatic) || Rs 12.68 lakh (diesel manual)
What’s on offer?
Carries forward the features of the tops-spec SX trim but the following are added to the list:
- Passive keyless entry with push button engine start-stop
- Leather upholstery with ventilated front seats
- Curtain and side airbags (total of six airbags)
- Adjustable rear headrests
- Hands-free smart trunk
- Auto Link connected car tech
- Rear manual curtain
- Petrol automatic gets Eco Coating function (eliminates odour from the AC)
- Electric sunroof
Is it worth buying?
It's the only variant in the Verna lineup that gets six airbags, and if safety is something you can't compromise on, the SX(O) variant is the one to go for. What you get additionally is a host of features that you may use occasionally, but those that only a few cars at this price would get. So, bragging rights are a given if you're going for the top-end Verna.
Check out: Hyundai Clears Air About Ioniq, Tucson 4WD And Compact SUV
Read More on : Verna Automatic
This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.