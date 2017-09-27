2017 Hyundai Verna Launched At Rs 7.99 Lakh

The new Hyundai Verna is back with a bang. Here’s the lowdown on its variants and prices.

The new-generation Hyundai Verna has just entered the country at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Equipped with more features than before, the latest avatar of the Verna has set its sights on reclaiming the throne in the mid-size sedan segment ruled by the Honda City and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Let’s take a brief look at the variants and their pricing (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Prudent to note that these prices will be valid for the first 20,000 customers only , following which, they will be increased:

Petrol



Verna E (Manual): Rs 7.99 lakh



Verna EX (Manual): Rs 9.06 lakh



Verna EX (Automatic): Rs 10.22 lakh



Verna SX (Manual): Rs 9.49 lakh



Verna SX (O) (Manual): Rs 11.08 lakh



Verna SX(O) (Automatic): 12.23 lakh



Diesel



Verna E (Manual): Rs 9.19 lakh



Verna EX (Manual): Rs 9.99 lakh



Verna EX (Automatic): Rs 11.39 lakh



Verna SX (Manual): Rs 11.11 lakh



Verna SX+ (Automatic): Rs 12.61 lakh



Verna SX(O) (Manual): Rs 12.39 lakh



The new Verna gets two engine options - a 1.6-litre petrol and a 1.6-litre diesel. The petrol engine makes 123PS of power at 6400rpm and 151Nm of torque at 4850rpm, while the diesel engine produces 128PS of power at 4000rpm and 260Nm of torque from 1500rpm all the way up to 3000rpm. Both engines are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.















Old Verna (1.4-litre engines)





Old Verna





New Verna









Petrol / Diesel engine displacement





1396cc / 1396cc





1591cc / 1582cc





1591cc / 1582cc









Max power





107PS@6300rpm / 90PS@4000rpm





123PS@6300rpm / 128PS@4000rpm





123PS@6400rpm / 128PS@4000rpm









Max torque





135Nm@5000rpm / 220Nm@1750-2750rpm





155Nm@4200rpm / 260Nm@1900-2750rpm





151Nm@4850rpm / 260Nm@1500-3000rpm









If you are looking for an automatic, then Hyundai offers a 6-speed torque converter in the EX and SX(O) petrol-powered variants and the EX and SX+ trims with the sedan powered by the diesel mill. On paper, the new Verna has the most powerful engines on offer when compared to its competition, which includes the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Vento and the Skoda Rapid. But will that alone propel it to the top of the segment? Well, I’d say it needs to look good too. Fuel-efficiency figures come in at 17.70kmpl for the petrol MT (earlier 17.01kmpl) and 15.92kmpl for the petrol AT (earlier 15.74kmpl), while the diesel delivers 24.75kmpl and 21.02kmpl for the MT and AT respectively (earlier 21.9kmpl and 19.08kmpl respectively).

Speaking of looks, the new Verna is based on the Russia-spec Hyundai Solaris. The Verna for India gets a sporty design like its bigger sibling, the Hyundai Elantra. The third-gen car features a trapezoidal grille, bi-xenon headlamps with daytime running lights and projector fog lamps. As you moves to the side, you will notice the strong crease that runs under the window line and merges with the tail lamps, and the coupe-like silhouette like the older car. While the E and EX (manual) variant gets 15-inch steel wheels, the EX (automatic) gets alloy wheels of the same size. The SX and SX(O) variants get 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The new Verna measures 4,440mm in length, longer than the previous-generation by 65mm. It’s also wider than before by 29mm, measuring 1729mm now. The wheelbase is also longer than before by 30mm and that should free up more space at the rear. At the rear, the raked roofline and the LED tail lamps give the Verna a very distinct look when compared to its predecessor. Check out our first drive review here: 2017 Hyundai Verna: First drive

On the inside, the Verna continues to use good quality plastics and materials. There’s a 7-inch touchscreen system that offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options. The top-end variant features on-board navigation and cooled front seats like the Elantra as well. The rear seat occupants get air-con vents and a USB charging port. Standout features of the top-end variant include electrically operated sunroof, hands-free boot opening function, a curtain for the rear windscreen and rear parking sensors with camera. ABS and dual airbags are standard across the range while the top-end variant gets 6 airbags.

Features List

E



2 Airbags



ABS



Day-night mirror



Front seatbelts with pretensioners



ISOFIX child seat anchors



Halogen reflector headlamps



Dual-tone interior



Rear seat armrest



Front and rear power windows



Cooled glovebox



Tilt steering



Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors



EX (Features Over E)



Rear parking sensors



Automatic headlamps



Folding key fob with remote



Rear defogger with timer



15-inch alloy wheels (Automatic only)



Sunglass holder



Height-adjustable driver seat



Front armrest with storage



5-inch touchscreen infotainment system



Bluetooth calling and streaming



Shark fin antenna



Climate control



Rear vents



Front and rear USB ports



SX (Features Over EX)



Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror



Height-adjustable front seatbelts



Projector headlamps



LED daytime running lights



16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels



Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearknob (Automatic only)



7-inch touchscreen infotainment system



Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink



iBlue smartphone app remote



Electric sunroof (Automatic only)



Rear sunshade (Automatic only)



SX(O) (Feature over SX)



2 thorax and 2 curtain airbags



Keyless entry and push-button start



Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearknob



Ventilated seats with perforated leather seats



Auto Link (connected car app)



Electric sunroof



Hands-free boot opening function



Additionally, Hyundai is offering a 3 year/unlimited km warranty, along with 3 years of roadside assistance (RSA) and 3 map updates with the all-new Hyundai Verna.

