2017 Honda Activa 4G Launched



The new model gets a BS-IV compliant engine, Automatic Headlamp On (AHO) feature, new front design and a mobile charging socket







Update: Honda Activa 5G revealed in Auto Expo 2018. To be launched in March 2018.



Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) launched the fourth generation of its extremely popular scooter model, the Activa 4G, which is named the Activa 4G. The Activa has been selling like hot cakes right from the time that it was launched, and became the most selling two wheeler in the country recently. The scooter currently takes up 58 per cent of the total market share in the automatic scooter segment.



The 2017 Honda Activa 4G is powered by a 109cc BS-IV motor which develops 8.1PS @7500 rpm and a peak torque of 9Nm @ 5500rpm, and gets the Honda Eco Technology (HET) which helps increase mileage. The scooter gets a new front centre cover design, mobile charging socket, Convenient Lift up Independent Cover Mechanism (CLIC) for easy maintenance and the Automatic Headlamps On (AHO) feature. It gets Honda’s Combi Braking System (CBS) with equiliser for effective and fast braking. Combi Braking will become a mandatory feature for all two-wheelers that have up to 125cc engine capacity from April 1, 2018.



Honda is offering two new shades of colour – Matt Selene Silver Metallic and Matt Axis Grey Metallic – in addition to the existing Trance Blue Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, Black, Pearl Amazing White and Majestic Brown Metallic – with the new generation.



Commenting on the new edition, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior vice-president - sales and marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, “With trust of over 1.5 crore Indian families, Honda’s iconic Activa is the first automatic scooter to become not only India’s but also World’s Number 1 selling two-wheeler in 2016. The fourth generation BS-IV complaint upgrade of the most loved family scooter – Activa 4G is ready to delight customers once again with added convenience of mobile charging socket and new colours.”



The Honda Activa 4G is available for Rs 50,730 (ex-showroom, Delhi).