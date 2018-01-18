2017 December Sales Comparison - Compact Sedans

The Dzire remains the undisputed leader, with monthly sales of 21,145 units in December 2017

Compact sedans are among the highest selling cars in India. This is because they offer the best of both worlds, offering more luggage carrying capacity while still being almost as compact as a hatchback.

Here’s how these compact sedans fared against each other in terms of sales in the month of December 2017.









Model





December 2017





November 2017





Difference









Maruti Suzuki Dzire





21,145





22,492





-1,347









Hyundai Xcent





2,706





2,841





-135









Tata Tigor





1,270





2,564





-1,294









Honda Amaze





1,415





1,976





-561









Volkswagen Ameo





1,114





1,348





-234









Figo Aspire





2,346





1,151





+1,195









Toyota Etios





1,728





2,116





-388









From the chart, it is pretty clear that the Dzire is the best selling car in its segment, and that too by a huge margin. The Dzire controls about 60 per cent of the compact sedan market share.

While all the cars in this segment have seen a decline in sales, the Aspire has set itself apart with an increment of 104 per cent in its sales. The Tigor is the biggest loser of the lot, with a decline of about 50 per cent, followed by the Amaze and the Etios at 28 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively.









Model





December 2017





December 2016





Difference









Maruti Suzuki Dzire





21,145





14,643





+6,502









Hyundai Xcent





2,706





3,993





-1,287









Tata Tigor





1,270





-





-









Honda Amaze





1,415





3,322





-1,907









Volkswagen Ameo





1,114





1,897





-783









Figo Aspire





2,346





2,713





-367









Toyota Etios





1,728





3,137





-1,409









*We have not considered the Tigor as it was launched in 2017

Coming to YoY sales, while the majority of the cars registered slower sales in December 2017 compared to the previous year, the Dzire stood out from the lot and registered a growth of about 44 per cent. The new Dzire was launched in mid-2017 and rose to popularity quickly. It was the best car of the lot in our comparison review as well. You can read it here.

Talking about the losers, like the MoM comparison, the Amaze remains the biggest loser, with a decline of 57 per cent, followed by the Etios and the Xcent at 45 per cent and 32 per cent respectively. Both the Honda Amaze and Toyota Etios have been around for quite some time now and need a major overhaul to better their sales numbers.

Also Read: 2017 December Sales Comparison - Baleno Vs Elite i20 Vs Jazz Vs Polo

