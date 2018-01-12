 2017 December Sales Comparison - Baleno Vs Elite i20 Vs Jazz Vs Polo
2017 December Sales Comparison - Baleno Vs Elite i20 Vs Jazz Vs Polo

By: || Updated: 12 Jan 2018 04:30 PM
The Baleno continues its strong grip in the segment and leads the pack by a big margin



Maruti Suzuki Baleno



Since the time the Maruti Suzuki Baleno nameplate was reincarnated, there seem to be no stopping this premium hatch and it continues to enjoy its supremacy in the segment. Although the entire premium hatchback segment registered sluggish sales in December 2017 (which is expected as most buyers want a car model of a new year for better resale value), the Volkswagen Polo registered positive sales figures when compared month-on-month.



December 2017 vs November 2017



































 

Maruti Baleno

Hyundai i20

Volkswagen Polo

Honda Jazz

December 2017

14,551

9,847

1,569

1,891

November 2017

17,769

10,236

1,525

2,039

Difference

-3,218

-389

+44

-148


The comparison of November and December sales of last year reveals that the Baleno registered a loss of over 3,000 units, i20 over 350 units and Jazz close to 150 units, while the Polo enjoyed a gain of 40-plus units. The high November sales can be credited to the festive season, where most people opt for new vehicles, resulting in surge in the overall auto sales.



Hyundai Elite i20



December 2017 vs December 2016



































 

Maruti Baleno

Hyundai i20

Volkswagen Polo

Honda Jazz

December 2017

14,551

9,847

1,569

1,891

December 2016

9,486

9,803

1,695

1,601

Difference

+5,065

+44

-126

+290


The results flip when you do a year-on-year comparison. All models which were registering negative growth in the month-on-month comparison show positive results here, with the biggest loser in the monthly comparison turning out to be the highest gainer in the yearly comparison – the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Where the Hyundai Elite i20 sales remain almost unchanged, the Honda Jazz registered a bump of 290 units. Sales of the VW Polo dwindled by 126 units in this yearly comparison. 



First Published:
