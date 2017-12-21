18 Cars Under Rs 20 lakh That Offer Android Auto And Apple CarPlay

Published on: April 25, 2017

Updated on: August 29, 2017

We live in an era where everything around us is getting smart, be it our mobile phones or home appliances. Nowadays, cars also play a very vital role in our day to day life and automakers, just like buyers, want their vehicle to be advanced in all the segments. The infotainment system in our vehicles is also one of them and is becoming increasingly crucial with each passing year. At present, most of the cars come with touchscreen infotainment systems with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto allow you to connect your smartphones to the infotainment system, from where you can access most of the features of your smartphone like calls, contacts, messages, music and navigation. Here are 18 cars under Rs 20 lakh that offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

1) Hyundai Grand i10

Hyundai introduced the 2017 Grand i10 facelift in India in February this year, and currently, it is the most affordable car in the country to feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that also supports navigation and voice recognition. The unit is available from its second last trim onwards, Sportz (O), which starts at Rs 5.92 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

2) Maruti Ignis

Before the introduction of the Grand i10 facelift, the Maruti Ignis was the most affordable car to feature Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It was launched in January this year and has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and navigation support. However, this unit is only offered with the top-spec, Alpha trim, which starts at Rs 6.47 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

3) Maruti Baleno

The premium hatchback from Maruti Suzuki also has the same 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system as the Ignis that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Baleno’s infotainment unit also has other features like navigation and voice recognition and they are only available on the top-spec, Alpha variant, which starts at Rs 7.29 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

4) Hyundai Elite i20

Hyundai recently updated the Elite i20 with a list of features, and among them, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity update for its 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system were significant additions. It is available on the Asta and Asta (O) variants. The former starts at Rs 6.92 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

5) Hyundai Xcent

The recently introduced Hyundai Xcent facelift is based on the 2017 Grand i10, and it also features the same 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system as the hatchback. It has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with navigation and voice recognition. It is available on the SX and SX(0) variant available at a starting price of Rs 6.67 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It is currently the cheapest sedan in the country to feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

6) 2017 Maruti Swift Dzire

The Maruti Dzire also features the automaker's 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto like the Ignis. The system is only available on the top-spec trim of the compact sedan, Z+, which starts at Rs 7.9 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The upcoming all-new Swift is also expected to feature the same in the country.

7) Maruti Vitara Brezza

One of the bestselling sub-four metre SUVs in the country, the Vitara Brezza also comes equipped with the same 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit as the Baleno, Ignis and the Dzire. It supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and is available on the top ZDI Plus variant which starts at Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

8) Tata Nexon

The Nexon becomes the first Tata product to feature Google Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (will be offered at a later stage). The home-grown automaker's debutant sub-4m SUV is all set to drive in next month!

9) Maruti Ciaz

The Ciaz also has the same 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system as the Vitara Brezza and supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is available on the top Alpha variant which starts at Rs 9.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

10) 2017 Hyundai Verna

The all-new Hyundai Verna packs a 7-inch unit, which supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink. It also comes with Hyundai's iblue app, which is available in select Android phones and serves as a remote for the unit.

11) Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo

Skoda has introduced a hotter version of the Rapid, the Rapid Monte Carlo, which gets a new 6.5-inch infotainment system. This 6.5-inch 'Drive' unit supports both Google Android Auto and Apple CarPlay!

12) Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

Similar to almost all the Maruti cars listed above, the Maruti S-Cross also comes equipped with 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. However, unlike most of the Maruti cars, this infotainment system is available from the Zeta variant which starts at Rs 9.82 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

13) Hyundai Creta

Hyundai's compact SUV comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is available on the S Plus, SX Plus and SX(O) variants. The prices for the variants of the Creta equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto start at Rs 11.51 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

14) Mahindra XUV 500

Mahindra recently added some smart features on its flagship SUV, and Android Auto connectivity for its 7.0-inch infotainment system was one of them. The infotainment system also has built-in GPS navigation system, audio/video playback via USB, Bluetooth connectivity, hands-free calling, iPod connectivity and a picture viewer. It is available from the W6 variant of the XUV500 which starts at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

15) Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai launched the sixth-generation Elantra in India in September 2016. The new Elantra comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also has navigation with voice commands. All of these features are available on the SX and SX(O) variant which starts at Rs 14.32 lakh.

16) Hyundai Tucson

The second generation Tucson was launched in India in November 2016. The Tucson also features the same eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system as the new Elantra. It supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and comes as a standard feature in the new SUV.

17) Jeep Compass

Jeep's new poster boy, the Compass, packs Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' 7-inch Uconnect infotainment system, which supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Jeep Compass starts at a mouth watering price of Rs 14.95 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

18) 2017 Skoda Octavia

The Skoda Octavia facelift comes standard with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink connectivity. The range-topping trims pack a bigger, crisp and vibrant 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Skoda Octavia facelift is priced between Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 22.9 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

