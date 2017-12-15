15 Royal Enfield ‘Braveheart’ Motorcycles Sold Online In Record 15 Seconds!



Last October, 15 NSG Black Cat Commandos set out on a ride across India. The 40-day ride, dubbed the ‘Ride Against Terror’, was held to celebrate the National Security Guard (NSG) completing 33 years of service and to spread awareness about their role in fighting terrorism. The steed of choice was Royal Enfield’s newly launched Classic 500 Stealth Black. An apt choice considering Royal Enfield’s long-standing relationship with the Indian Armed Forces. The Chennai-based bike maker has been supplying motorcycles to the Indian Army since 1955.







The Classic 500 comes with a 499cc, air-cooled and fuel-injected, single-cylinder motor good for 27.3PS and 41.3Nm of torque. The Stealth Black version gets black colour accents and a rear disc brake. While the bikes ridden by the commandos were completely stock, they did carry NSG’s insignia to distinguish them from the regular bikes. The ride took 15 NSG Black Cat commandos across India covering 8,000 kilometres in 40 days. Covering major cities like Gandhinagar, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai, the ride concluded at the NSG headquarters in Manesar, Haryana.







At the end of the ride, the 15 motorcycles were put up on sale online with the objective of donating the proceeds from the sale to Prerna, a non-profit initiative which helps educate underprivileged and differently-abled children. Registrations for the online sale opened on December 8, 2017, with the booking amount for the Rs 1.9 lakh (ex-showroom) motorcycle set at Rs 15,000. Despite the sale being organised in a first-come-first-serve basis, Royal Enfield’s website saw more than 2,000 registrations across five days! With the sale commencing at 12pm on December 13, 2017, the 15 bikes found new owners in a mere 15 seconds! The 15 owners can now get their hands on the bike at their local dealership after paying the full amount.