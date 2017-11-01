125cc TVS Scooter Caught Testing



The new scooter will have Honda Dio-esque moto-scooter styling and a 125cc motor







TVS has been quite bullish in the scooter market, with constant updates to their bestselling Jupiter, Scooty Zest 110 and even the Wego. They have also been working on an electric/hybrid scooter which we hope to see at the 2018 Auto Expo in February. We also expect to see a new, possibly 125cc scooter at the expo and the one pictured here might be it.



While TVS have always stuck to traditional design, the scooter spied here seems to have received the moto-scooter styling exercise. This design has been popular with the younger college-going crowd, case in point the Honda Dio. It looks like TVS plans to cash in on this segment with the larger and sharper bodywork and body-mounted headlamp.







Sharp readers might remember TVS showcasing the Graphite concept at the 2014 Auto Expo. The sharp-looking scooter concept had twin headlamps, floor-mounted fuel cap, clip-on handlebars and a digital console. The new scooter carries a similar albeit toned down profile. The camouflage, though, does betray sharp angular lines, affirmed by the edgy and muscular exhaust canister. The tail gets split grab rails. We expect the scooter to carry an analogue cum digital instrument cluster. The concept’s twin headlamp seems to be dropped for a single but larger clear lens unit. Expect LED tail lamps and turn indicators as well. The floorboard too is a flat unit and the fuel tank will most likely be an underseat unit with an external fuel filler cap. The scooter gets front telescopic forks holding what appears to be 12-inch wheels. The front also has drum brakes but expect a disc brake-equipped version when launched.







TVS never did have a direct competition to the Honda Dio and this might just be the answer. While engine details are scarce, TVS might stick with the 110cc air-cooled single from the Jupiter that makes 7.99PS and 8Nm of torque. They also might be working on a new 125cc motor which could debut on this new scooter. Watch this space for more information.



Spy images courtesy: Autocar India