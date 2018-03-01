109 Year Old Ford to Be Auctioned

Everyone who’s ever been in a car has probably heard of the father of automobiles – Henry Ford. What you may not have known however, is that despite the Model T being the most famous of Ford’s models, the first car produced was actually the Model A. The 3 models of the Model A were produced in a large assembly hall at the Mack Avenue plant and the cars were not numbered sequentially.

Now we may not know exactly which of the three cars was produced first, we do however know that Chassis Number 30 was a Model A with a tonneau body, a Rs. 46,346 base MRSP and Rs. 1579 worth of options. This model was delivered to a Mr. McNary who was a butter maker in Iowa. This is the last remaining of the 3 models that were produced.

Extraordinarily, while this car is 109 years old, it has had only 5 previous owners. The car runs on an 8bhp 2-cylinder engine that was completely rebuilt in 2007. Apart from that the rest of the car is as authentic as ever and comes with all the original features including its Kingston carburetor and coil box stamped with cars chassis number.

This oldest surviving Ford is set to be auctioned off today by RM Auctions at the Antique Automobile Club of America in Hershey. The expected price for this antique is expected to be between Rs. 1.57 crore to Rs. 2.63 crore.