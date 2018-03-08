10 Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh With Unique Features: Kwid, Tiago, EcoSport & More

From LED headlamps, Android Auto and CarPlay connectivity to six airbags, mass-market offerings are upping the ante with features previously seen in more expensive cars

Most new car buyers in India choose a vehicle priced under Rs 10 lakh. So, under peer pressure, manufacturers are forced to stuff in everything they can in their offerings falling in that price bracket. Here is a list of 10 cars that boast of unique features you’ll be surprised to know are offered at their price points.

1. Tata Nano: The most affordable automatic car, optional sunroof









Tata Nano (ex-showroom, New Delhi)





Rs 2.28 lakh - 3.22 lakh









Though the Nano might be a slow-selling entity for Tata, it packs some rather interesting goodies up its sleeve. Unquestionably, the AMT craze is prevailing in the country currently, especially in cars priced under Rs 10 lakh. The Nano, which is not only the cheapest new car on sale right now, is also the most affordable automatic you can buy. It doesn’t skimp on features as well -- the top-of-the-line XTA packs features such as Bluetooth-enabled music system with four-speaker setup, an extensive digital driver info system with info such as distance to empty (DTE), average fuel economy, instantaneous fuel consumption, gear shift indicator, and keyless entry.

There’s an optional sunroof too. Yes, the Nano is also the cheapest car in the country to get an optional sunroof. You can get a sunroof fitted in your Nano for approximately Rs 6,500.









Tata Nano





Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)









XMA (AMT)





Rs 3.03 lakh









XTA (AMT)





Rs 3.22 lakh









2. Datsun redi-GO: The most-affordable car with daytime running LEDs









Datsun redi-GO (ex-showroom, pan India)





Rs 2.49 lakh - 3.95 lakh









The Renault Kwid’s Japanese cousin, the Datsun redi-GO, offers daytime running LEDs in its range-topping S variants (prices start from Rs 3.54 lakh ex-India). It’s a feature that a lot of people fancy nowadays and it's mostly being offered in cars more premium than the redi-GO. This said, the DRLs that the redi-GO packs are nowhere as bright as you’d get, say, in the Hyundai Grand i10 or the new Maruti Suzuki Swift. But we're not complaining since the redi-GO's variant retails at almost half the price of the Swift's.









Datsun redi-GO





Prices (ex-showroom, pan India)









S 0.8-litre





Rs 3.54 lakh









S 1.0-litre





Rs 3.78 lakh









S 1.0-litre AMT





Rs 3.95 lakh









3. Renault Kwid: Intuitive AMT dial and touchscreen infotainment system









Renault Kwid (ex-showroom, New Delhi)





Rs 2.66 lakh - 4.59 lakh









The Kwid turned fortunes around for Renault in India and the French automaker keeps on adding new variants and special editions to keep things going for the little hatchback. The Kwid offers three powertrain options: 0.8-litre petrol engine with manual transmission and 1.0-litre petrol engine with both manual transmission & AMT (automated manual transmission). While the Kwid’s AMT is based on its manual transmission only, like in most other cars, it’s a little different when it comes to putting it in ‘D’ mode, or any other mode, for that matter. The shifting mechanism is controlled by a dash-mounted rotary knob. Simply nudge it between N ‘Neutral’, D ‘Drive’ and R ‘Reverse’ and you’re good to go! Apart from the intuitive AMT dial which saves some space between the front seats, where a gear shift lever is generally situated, the Kwid’s large 7-inch touchscreen, which is offered with the top-spec RXT and Climber variants, also attracts plenty of buyers since the Kwid is the cheapest hatchback to offer the same.









Renault Kwid





Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)









RXL 1.0-litre AMT





Rs 3.87 lakh









RXT 1.0-litre AMT (Driver Airbag and 7-inch touchscreen)





Rs 4.34 lakh









4. Tata Tiago/Tigor: Crazy 8-speaker Harman audio system









Tata Tiago (ex-showroom, New Delhi)





Rs 3.28 lakh - 5.85 lakh









Tata Tigor (ex-showroom, New Delhi)





Rs 4.71 lakh - 6.99 lakh









The Tiago-Tigor twins are two of the bestselling offerings in Tata Motor’s portfolio, and that too by a wide margin. That is certainly a result of their brilliant packaging. And their Harman-powered infotainment unit and sound system is certainly among the highlights of the equipment list. Both the Tiago and the Tigor are offered with a brilliant 8-speaker system -- even the Baleno and the Elite i20, which are two segments above the Tiago, pack a 6-speaker unit. It is clearly evident that Tata has upped its game both in terms of features on offer and overall quality of its cars.

5. Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Most affordable car to feature LED headlamps









Maruti Suzuki Ignis (ex-showroom, New Delhi)





Rs 4.66 lakh - Rs 8.12 lakh









Maruti’s new age cars, including the Ignis, Dzire, 2018 Swift and the Baleno, come with an extensive feature list and share the majority of their features. The entry-level car from its premium Nexa retail channel, the Ignis, takes the crown of being the most affordable new car in India that features LED headlamps. The super white LED projector units along with U-shaped LED daytime running lamps singlehandedly lift the Ignis’ premium quotient. In fact, the Ignis, the Swift and the Dzire are the only cars in the Rs sub-10 lakh price range to offer LED headlamps, Ignis being the most affordable one. The LED headlamps are, however, offered only on the range-topping Alpha variant. The Ignis petrol manual Alpha starts at Rs 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).









Maruti Suzuki Ignis Alpha





Petrol





Diesel









Manual





Rs 6.50 lakh





Rs 7.58 lakh









AMT





Rs 7.04 lakh





Rs 8.12 lakh









6. Hyundai Grand i10: Most affordable car to get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay









Hyundai Grand i10





Rs 4.69 lakh - Rs 7.46 lakh









There’s no doubt that Hyundai cars are loaded to the brim with goodies, and the Grand i10 is no exception. While the second-gen i10 a.k.a the Grand i10 was already a feature-loaded hatch, the 2017 facelift has brought Hyundai’s latest 7-inch infotainment system to the table. The capacitive touch-based unit supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with MirrorLink. Its arch rival, the Maruti Suzuki Swift also gets the three connectivity options but only in the top-spec ZXI+ variant. The Swift petrol ZXI+ starts at Rs 7.29 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). That’s approximately 80k expensive than the Grand i10 Asta petrol.









Hyundai Grand i10 (variants with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link)





Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)









Asta Petrol





Rs 6.49 lakh









Asta Diesel





Rs 7.46 lakh









Sportz (O) Petrol Auto





Rs 6.93 lakh









7. Ford Figo: The most economical car to offer six airbags, electronic stability programme and traction control









Ford Figo (ex-showroom, New Delhi)





Rs 5 lakh - Rs 7.59 lakh









The Ford Figo has always redefined the segment, whether it was the first-gen model with its segment-first Bluetooth phone integration, emergency brake flasher and 6-speed intermittent wipers; or the second-gen model with its six airbags, electronic stability programme and traction control. Speaking of the six airbags, they are offered standard with the range-topping Titanium+ variant and also as optional with the Titanium variant. In fact, Ford is the only manufacturer in India whose entire lineup offers six airbags or more in their top variant! Electronic stability programme (ESP) and traction control (TC) are offered with the 1.5-litre petrol automatic variant, which also happens to be the most economical car to feature a dual-clutch automatic transmission.









Ford Figo





Petrol





Diesel









Titanium+ (with 6 airbags as standard)





Rs 6.69 lakh





Rs 7.59 lakh









1.5-litre + 6-speed dual-clutch auto





Rs 8 lakh





NA









8. Honda Jazz: Magic Seats and CVT with paddle shifters









Honda Jazz (ex-showroom, New Delhi)





Rs 5.99 lakh - 9.31 lakh









The Honda Jazz is among the few cars in India priced under Rs 10 lakh that are also sold in majority of the developed markets such as the USA (known as the Fit). Practicality has always been at the forefront for Honda when it comes to the Jazz and its versatile Magic Seats are a testimony to that. So whether you have to shift your house, do airport runs or long trips, the Jazz ensures that you have sufficient space for all, including luggage. With a 60:40 flat folding/lifting rear seat, there are many permutations and combinations to fit in people and luggage.

Sadly, the Magic Seats in the current third-gen model are only offered with the top-spec VX variant in India, while the second-gen model offered them as standard. Further, the Honda Jazz is also the most affordable car in the country to feature paddle shifters with its CVT auto, if you fancy that. The CVT, which is offered with the petrol engine on the V variant, packs all the bells and whistles of the range-topping VX variant sans the Magic Seats.









Honda Jazz





Petrol





Diesel









VX (Magic Seats )





Rs 7.89 lakh





Rs 9.31 lakh









V CVT (Paddle shifters)





Rs 8.46 lakh











9. VW Ameo: Most affordable diesel car with dual-clutch automatic transmission









VW Ameo (ex-showroom, Pan India)





Rs 5.50 lakh - 9.99 lakh









The Volkswagen Ameo boasts of a dual-clutch automatic transmission paired with a diesel engine. The said combination is not available on any other sub-4m sedan. While a fully loaded Polo GT TSI, featuring a turbocharged petrol engine and a 7-speed DSG, is also priced under Rs 10 lakh, the Ameo compact sedan offers the same transmission with a diesel engine at around the same price point. The 1.5-litre diesel that powers the Ameo gets the same tune (110PS/250Nm) as the bigger Vento. The Ameo offer this powertrain option for people on a budget since it costs around Rs 2.7 lakh less than the Vento that gets the same engine-transmission combination.









1.5-litre + 7-speed DSG





VW Ameo





VW Vento









Comfortline (mid variant)





Rs 9.18 lakh





Rs 11.90 lakh









10. Ford EcoSport: Largest touchscreen in sub-Rs 10 lakh bracket









Ford EcoSport





Rs 7.66 lakh - 11.20 lakh









Ford often comes up with first-in-segment features in its cars. We have already seen the Figo offering 6 airbags and the Endeavour boasting a panoramic sunroof. Now, the thoroughly updated EcoSport, which was launched in late 2017, has raised the bar in the sub-4m SUV space with its 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that you only see in cars such as the Octavia, Elantra, Tucson, all of which are priced well over Rs 10 lakh in India. The free-floating Ford SYNC 3 unit supports both Android Auto and CarPlay along with a host of interesting settings such as controlling the ambient lighting function, among others. Moreover, apart from the base Ambiente variant, the EcoSport offers SYNC 3 system in all the variants as standard starting from the Trend. However, the lower variants (Trend and Tend+) get a smaller 6.5-inch touchscreen.









Ford EcoSport





Petrol





Diesel









Trend (6.5-inch)





Rs 8.35 lakh





Rs 8.95 lakh









Trend+ (6.5-inch)





Rs 9.55 lakh (automatic)





Rs 9.35 lakh









Titanium (8-inch)





Rs 9.39 lakh





Rs 9.99 lakh









