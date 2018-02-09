10 Cars Not To Miss At Auto Expo 2018 - Tata H5X, New Swift 2018 & More

Concepts, new launches and some near-production prototypes - there’s a lot to look out for at the 2018 Auto Expo

Auto Expo 2018 opened to a big start with the reveal of Maruti Suzuki’s Future-S concept, which previews the design language of future Maruti small cars. In addition, the carmaker also launched the new Swift and an electric car concept. But the Auto Expo is not just about Maruti. There some interesting products from Honda, Toyota, Tata and Mahindra too to watch out for. Those searching for electric cars won’t be disappointed either as some of the ones shown at the expo will hit the market soon. Here are the 10 cars that we’ve shortlisted for you to have a closer look.

1. Tata H5X and 45X Concepts - Hall No 14

Tata Motors has revealed two concept cars at the Auto Expo 2018 – the Tata H5X SUV and the Tata 45X premium hatchback. As both these vehicles will be will be underpinned by two new platforms, they will serve as stepping stones towards more premium and sophisticated Tata vehicles of the future. The H5X is based on Land Rover’s Discovery Sport platform while the 45X is based on a new modular platform developed by Tata. Other than the platforms, these concepts also showcase Tata’s new design language and you have to see these concepts in the flesh to gauge how impactful their design is.

2. Maruti Future-S Concept - Hall No 09

Maruti Suzuki showcased its Future-S concept on day one of the expo. The concept car has compact dimensions with the design cues of an SUV. Since Maruti Suzuki says that this concept will redefine the way compact cars have been designed, it looks like the carmaker is focusing on building a micro SUV, probably to counter the momentum that the Kwid has built for Renault.

3. Honda Amaze Concept- Hall No 09

A pre-production version of the new Amaze is being showcased at the Honda pavilion. It is based on a new platform and the wheelbase will be longer as well. While the Amaze never had legroom issues, the new model will treat passengers even better in this department. Those buying the Dzire for its interior space should now wait. The new Amaze’s design is also borrowed from the latest Honda Accord, which is not on sale in India yet. And though the exterior design is polarising, it is definitely striking too. See it at the auto expo and let us know what you feel about it.

4. Honda Civic - Hall No 09

Honda has unveiled the tenth generation of its Civic sedan at the Auto Expo 2018. The car has been on sale in international markets since 2016 and we expect it to return to India this year itself. This time around, however, the Civic will draw power from the 1.6-litre diesel engine - which will also be there under the new CR-V’s hood - as well. Read here to know about the new features the Civic brings.

5. Toyota Yaris - Hall No 09

Toyota unveiled the Yaris sedan at the Auto Expo 2018 and it is expected to launch in India by April 2018. It comes loaded with 7 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights and several other features. The car will be introduced with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT automatic. The Yaris appears to be a premium product and we feel you should sit in the backseat of this car to check out the rear air con vents, the likes of which, we bet, you would have never seen on a car before. Know complete details of the Yaris here.

6. Kia SP Concept - Hall No 07

Kia showcased 16 car models along with the SP concept at the Auto Expo 2018. The future compact SUV from Kia, which is India-specific, will be based on this concept. It features an upright face, Kia’s typical ‘tiger nose’ grille, and wraparound LED headlamps with dynamic turn indicators. The Creta is going to see tough competition from its sister brand in future. Check this concept at the Auto Expo and read more about it here.

7. Hyundai Elite i20 2018 - Hall No 03

Hyundai India launched its Elite i20 facelift at Rs 5.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The second-gen i20 features the company’s latest family grille but the engines have been carried forward from its predecessor. There’s also a two-tone version of this car on display in an orange exterior colour which is hard to miss. This one gets a black interior. To know complete details of the new i20, click here.

8. Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018 (new generation) - Hall No 14

Maruti Suzuki launched the new Swift at the auto expo and has already received 40,000 bookings for the car, so we know a lot of you are going to the expo to see how it looks from up close. It is being showcased at Maruti’s pavillion in Hall 9 and, unlike most show cars, will be open to access, so you can sit inside and check it out fully. This time around, the Swift gets automatic transmission too with both its petrol and diesel engines. Check out the prices of the new Swift here.

9. Mahindra e-KUV100 - Hall No 10

As expected Mahindra and Mahindra has displayed the all-electric avatar of the KUV100 at the Expo. The vehicle is equipped with smartphone connectivity, cabin pre-cooling and real-time location tracking among others. With a range of 140km, the e-KUV100 can be charged up to 80 per cent in an hour. It’s going to come to India soon. Tap here to know more about it.

10. Tiago Sport and Tigor Sport JTP - Hall No 14

Jayem Tata Performance (JTP) unveiled the sportier versions of the Tiago hatch and the Tigor compact sedan at the expo. The updated styling elements include red mirrors, smoked projector headlamps, black roof and 15-inch machine-cut wheels. The cars have been lowered by 4mm for improved looks and performance. It features the Tata Nexon’s petrol and diesel engines, both of which make 110PS of maximum power, which is more than the Baleno RS. To know more about it, click here.

