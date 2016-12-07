ABOUT ABP NEWS

ABP News is a popular Hindi news channel from ABP News Network Pvt. Ltd (ANN), the channel was formerly Star news which was rebranded as ABP News on 1 June 2012.
Star News made its debut in March 2004 with the promise off keeping each individual ahead and informed. With prompt reporting, insightful analysis of current affairs, STAR News quickly became people’s favourite. Living up to its motto of ‘Aapko Rakhe Aagey’, STAR News became a people’s channel. Its cutting edge formats, state-of-the-art newsrooms commanded attention of 48 million Indians weekly.
About ANN
One of the biggest Indian media conglomerate, Anandabazar Patrika ventured into television space with a joint venture in 2003 with Star India for three news channels, Star News, Star Majha and Star Ananda. From June 1 2012, Star News, Star Majha and Star Ananda were rebranded to ABP News, ABP Majha and ABP Ananda respectively.
ABP News is India’s first 24-hr national Hindi news channel catering to North India primarily. ABP Majha is Marathi news channel catering to Mumbai and Maharashtra. ABP Ananda is Bengali news channel from ABP stable proving Bengali news and entertainment content.
Editors
Milind is a product of Times Centre for Media Studies and is a recipient of the "Rajendra Mathur Award" for best trainee in Hindi in 1991. He began his journalistic career as a Sub-Editor-cum-Reporter with the Navbharat Times (1992-1995). He started off as a reporter with Aajtak and rose to become its Executive Producer. During his stint in Aajtak (1995-2004) he was looking after the entire Western Bureau operations. With more than 17 years of experience he is presently Managing Editor, ANN.
From 2004 till date he looks after the editorial content of ABP News, ABP Ananda and ABP Majha.
Complaints relating to Content.
Any complaint relating to content of TV channels of ABP News Network Pvt. Ltd. namely: ABP News, ABP Majha and ABP Ananda (formerly Star News, Star Majha and Star Ananda respectively) under the Code of Ethics & Broadcasting Standards and News Broadcasting Standards (Disputes Redressal) Regulations of News Broadcasters Association (NBA) shall be made by a person aggrieved within a reasonable time not exceeding 7 (seven) days from the date of first broadcast to the following person appointed by the Company whose details are reproduced below:
However, before making a complaint viewers are encouraged to go through the Code of Ethics & Broadcasting Standards, News Broadcasting Standards (Disputes Redressal) Regulations and Guide to the Complaints Process. These details are available on the website of NBA www.nbanewdelhi.com*